COVID-19 forces Grambling to suspend all football activities immediately

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Grambling State University to cancel its next two football games.
According to a release from the athletics department, the positive tests that were identified through COVID-19 screenings.
Grambling’s next two Southwestern Athletic Conference contests against Alabama A&M (March 27) and Texas Southern (April 3) have been canceled.
Grambling’s next scheduled game will be the Bayou Classic against Southern in Shreveport on April 17.
