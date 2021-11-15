Former player speaks out after firing of Broderick Fobbs

MANSFIELD, La (KTAL/KMSS) - The De Soto Parish Police Jury voted unanimously Monday night to approve a reduced budget that will keep the animal shelter open for at least another year.

The Desoto Parish Animal Shelter was in danger of closing, after taxpayers rejected a property tax proposal in April that would have maintained funding. The police jury was set to vote on closing the shelter at the end of the year, but on Wednesday, the committee overseeing the animal shelter approved a plan to cut the budget by more than $130,000 to $400,000.