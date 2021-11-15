Former player speaks out after firing of Broderick Fobbs

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “He meant everything to Grambling, meant everything to me.”
Bossier Bearkats Head Football Coach Deamaunte Johnson spoke about the impact his former head coach had on him during his time as member of the G-Men. Johnson played for Fobbs from 2015-2017 and was instrumental in getting him into the coaching scene.
“Fobbs and I talked all the time, he always gave me pointers. When I first got the job, that’s where I first went to. We had a great conversation about what it takes to be a head coach,” said Johnson, who was apart of the 2016 team that won a Black College Football National Championship.
Johnson went on. “Coach Fobbs gave a young man like myself…a chance to be a part of something great when no one else would. That’s the type of guy he is, that right there tells you a lot about him. Outstanding man. He’s always gonna be my hero in my eyes, ya know?”
