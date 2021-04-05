WATCH: Coach Fobbs says he hopes to resume practice this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL Sports) – The Grambling State Tigers football team is hoping to return to practice this week after suspending its last two games due to COVID-19.
Coach Broderick Fobbs says the plan is for the Tigers to return to the practice field on Tuesday, assuming COVID-19 tests taken on Monday all come back negative.
Kickoff for the 47th annual Bayou Classic is set for next Saturday in Independence Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
Grambling is 0-3 on the season, while Southern University is coming off a win against Jackson State.
Coach Fobbs spoke about the challenges his team is facing due to the COVID-19 protocols during the weekly news conference of SWAC coaches.
