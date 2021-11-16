Former GSU Head Coach Broderick Fobbs speaks out

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “It’s been interesting, it’s definitely a whirlwind.”



The last 24 hours for former Grambling State Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs have been a rollercoaster. Coach Fobbs says receiving the news of his dismissal was an emotional moment.

“Being from this area, and playing at Grambling State University, this is home,” said Fobbs. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to win football games. I understand that.” Broderick Fobbs on being fired from Grambling State University



Heading into the 2021 spring season, Fobbs overall record at Grambling State was 51-20. But, in the G-Men’s last 15 games, they’ve only mustered up three victories. Fobbs’ eventual firing wasn’t without warning signs, says the former head coach.



“There are (signs),” said Fobbs. “But you never really know for sure. You’re so focused on your team and your organization and trying to correct the wrongs…you’re so busy fighting, that a lot of times you don’t have time to focus on that stuff.”



As a former Grambling State running back and Monroe native, Coach Fobbs reflected on his time with the university positively.



“I did it the right way. We were successful. We developed young people,” said Coach Fobbs. “We taught them things. We won football games. We won championships. We did it the right way and I was the same person from beginning to end. You learn something about yourself when you go through adversity. And I learned that when you cut me through and through, I’m going to be the same person regardless of what’s going on.”



After eight years at Grambling State, Coach Fobbs plans on taking some time to “evaluate himself” as a coach before pursuing other opportunities.

“I’m not really focused on the opportunities. When that comes, that will come,” said Coach Fobbs. “Right now, it’s about bettering myself, so that whenever that opportunity presents itself I can basically contribute all too it.”