G-Men Nation: 2021 State Fair Classic Preview

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After back to back weeks of FBS opponents, Grambling State finally returns to conference play, kicking off SWAC competition against Prairie View A&M. While the Tigers offense has been led by three different quarterbacks so far this year, the Panthers are set with theirs, the athlete named Jawon Pass, who is a transfer from Louisville. Pass is leading the conference in passing yards with 898.



“He’s been a tremendous asset to our program right now,” said Panthers Head Coach Eric Dooley. “He fits in with the rest of the guys, feels at home and he’s been a leader for us.”



Pass is hoping to lead the Panthers to their fourth straight State Fair Classic win over the Tigers, a record only sweeter for Coach Eric Dooley, who played for the Tigers in the ’80s and coached for the team as recently as 2017. Dooley knows to go 4-0 against his alma mater, the Panthers are going to have to overcome a stout Tiger defense.



“When I take a look at their defense, their defense is going back to how they’ve been,” said Dooley. “They’re playing sound defense. They’re playing aggressive defensively to get to the ball. They’re stopping the run, so we know that we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”



For Grambling, they’re focused on stopping the streak and winning their first State Fair Classic since 2017.



“We got to make sure that we’re ready to play this particular weekend because we know we’re going to get their best shot,” said Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs.



The Tigers are also looking for their first SWAC victory since a 40-0 win over Mississippi Valley State on November 16, 2019.



