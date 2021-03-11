G-Men Nation: DJ Clark, Player of the Week

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Grambling’s week one loss to Jackson State, wide-receiver DJ Clark began his spring season in impressive fashion, hauling in 8 passes for 75 yards and the Tigers only passing score of the contest.

“It felt good, I’m happy to be back doing what I love,” said Clark.

The relationship Clark has built with fellow Tiger veteran Geremy Hickbottom was evident last weekend. Clark said Saturday was the result of an off-season of hard work paying off.

“We work every chance we get,” said Clark. “We watch film together. Before the game we talk and if they show us this look on defense, we are going to do this.”

For Clark’s performance in Grambling State’s opener, he’s the Week One Player of the Week.