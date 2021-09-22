G-Men Nation: Game 3 Recap: Houston

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Another week, another FBS opponent for the Grambling State Tigers. The Tigers followed a similar script against Houston that they followed against Southern Miss just the week before, as the defense forced three first half sacks and an interception to keep the game manageable heading into the half.



“Well I thought we played play pretty good for the first quarter, quarter and a half, maybe two quarters, but it’s just one of those things…you can’t deny the truth when you play against teams and games of this magnitude,” said Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs. “They just will eventually wear you down, and that’s basically what happened tonight. You plan against the team that’s a Big-12 team, and it is what it is.”



While there were positives to take away from the defensive side of the ball, the offensive struggles continued for the Tigers. With Aldon Clark getting the start over Elijah Walker, the offense only mustered 49 yards passing with 39 of those yards coming on one play, and just 53 yards rushing, averaging only 1.6 yards per carry. Coach Fobbs, though, equipped to make known that the competition has a key role in those numbers.



“We’re playing against FBS opponents,” said Fobbs. “That’s really what it’s about. Once we get to our level, you know we feel that we’ll be able to move the football and do what we need to do.”



The Tigers have averaged just 1.7 yards per carry against both of their FBS opponents combined. The team is hoping their offense can come alive this Saturday in the State Fair Classic and score their first touchdowns since their week one win over Tennessee State.



You can catch the Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation Thursdays at 6:30 on KSHV.