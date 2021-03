SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Grambling’s 48-21 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff defensive back Kenan Fontenot kept the Tiger turnover streak alive.

The Redshirt Junior from Lake Charles, Louisiana made a spectacular one-handed interception to go along with 2 tackles, and a pass breakup.

For his performance, he’s this week’s Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation Player of the Week.