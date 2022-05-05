GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Grambling State University announced earlier today that an independent investigation regarding the school’s Women’s Volleyball program would be conducted by Lewis Bisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP.

The University’s official athletics Twitter account released the following statement.

“Grambling State University has engaged the national law office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to conduct an independent review of allegations involving the women’s volleyball program. The review will be led by counsel who are experienced in legal matters involving collegiate athletics and NCAA compliance. A final report will be presented to GSU President Rick Gallot. As appropriate, any findings will be shared publicly.” @GSU_Tigers via Twitter

The program made national news earlier this year when first-year Head Coach Chelsey Lucas cut the entire roster.