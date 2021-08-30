Grambling focusing on the little things ahead of Sunday’s season opener

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – When the Grambling Tigers open the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon, it will have been 779 days since their last victory.



That win came in 40-0 fashion against Mississippi Valley State, since then the team’s Fall season was postponed to a Spring schedule the Tigers finished 0-4 in.



They’ll have a chance to end that streak on Sunday against Tennessee State University in the Black College Hall of Fame game. Head Coach Broderick Fobbs says the little things will play a major role in the team’s success come week one.



“Week one is always a week of getting in and out of the huddle. Making sure you’re getting lined up right, making sure you’re getting the guys on the field that you’re supposed to,” says Fobbs, who is entering his seventh Fall at the helm of the program. “Taking advantage of opportunities when those opportunities present themselves so that’s really what week one is about.”



Sunday’s game will be the 42nd meeting between the the two programs. Grambling won the most recent contest in 2002, 49-14.



Kickoff is set for 3:00 Sunday afternoon from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

