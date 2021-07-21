Grambling football season ticket deadline set for August 2

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University’s 2021 football season ticket renewal deadline date has been extended to Monday, Aug. 2. 

Tickets can be purchased at the GSU Ticket Office at the front of the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center and online also. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005A9E75CA2C17 to purchase GSU season tickets online.

The Bayou Classic renewal deadline for season ticket holders has been extended to Aug. 31. Prices for the Bayou Classic are Plaza $52/$47, Loge $45/$38, End zone $30 and Terrace $18.     

Grambling State has three home games for the 2021 season – Alabama A&M (Oct. 2), Texas Southern (Homecoming – Oct. 16) and Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 13).

