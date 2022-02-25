GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Following the announcement of Grambling State University’s hiring of former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles as the Tigers’ Offensive Coordinator, former Grambling quarterback and Head Coach Doug Williams told the Washington Post, “I don’t know Art Briles; I’ve never met him in my life,” said Williams, who served as the Tigers Head Coach from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2013. “But the situation, nobody else would hire him for whatever reason. I don’t know why Grambling State had to go be the one to hire him, so I’m not a fan at all.”

Williams later revealed he would no longer support Grambling’s football program. “Oh, no. I can’t do that. No, no, no. If I support them, I condone it.”

Williams won three SWAC championships as a quarterback at Grambling before compiling a 61-34 record as Head Coach of the Tigers over a combined nine seasons. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Briles hasn’t coached collegiately since being fired from Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation concluded that Briles and his staff ignored reports of sexual assault by Baylor football players.

Briles told KTAL Sports earlier this week in an exclusive interview, “You report what you know, we did the best we felt at the time. Apparently, it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t good enough. And you know, I’m sorry for anybody that suffered any consequences because of it.”

Grambling State University Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott told ESPN, “I’m rooted in fact,” said Scott, who was hired as the University’s Athletic Director in July of 2021. “I know a lot of things are said and done. We felt it [was appropriate] to give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie.”

Grambling State University has not released an official statement on the hiring of Art Briles.