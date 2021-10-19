Grambling picked fourth in SWAC preseason poll

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – What local law enforcement first believed to be a barricade situation after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted to execute a narcotics arrest warrant in the 1700 block of Looney Street around 5 p.m. Monday, morphed into the arrest of the original suspect, as well as another who was with him, and an all-out manhunt for a third suspect.

When deputies arrived at the destination where the warrant was to be served, they entered the house, and no one was there, but they noticed a back door was open. When they went out into the back yard, they found the original suspect hiding, but were able to take him into custody.