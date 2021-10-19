Grambling picked fourth in SWAC preseason poll

By: Taylor JeanLewis (Grambling State Athletics)
GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University men’s basketball team was predicted to finish fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Predicted Order of Finish, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who went 12-12 overall last season and 9-6 in SWAC play, registered 168 points to claim the fourth spot. Texas Southern, winning of the SWAC Basketball Tournament last season, garnered 11 first-place votes and 237 points to be chosen to repeat as conference champions.
Prairie View A&M tallied nine first-place votes and 204 points was selected second, while Jackson State recorded 202 points and chosen third.
Southern picked up one first-place vote and 167 points to earn the fifth spot, followed by Florida A&M (138), Alcorn State (128), Alabama State (125), Alabama A&M (112), Bethune-Cookman (97), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68) and Mississippi Valley State (36) rounded out the predicted order of finish.
Grambling State opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Grand Canyon. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.