Grambling President Gallot gives Fobbs vote of confidence

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Following a Spring 2021 campaign that saw the Grambling Tigers not only fail to win a football game but also lose two offensive coaches mid-season there were rumblings surrounding what the future would hold for the Tiger football program.

As the dust has now settled after the 0-4 Spring campaign, and more coaching changes have been made, there is one coach who will remain the same as the Tigers take the field in the Fall.

Head Coach Broderick Fobbs was given a vote of confidence from Grambling President Rick Gallot on Friday via Twitter.

Fobbs will enter his seventh Fall season at the helm of the Tiger program later this season. The Fall 2021 campaign was his only losing season since taking over the program in 2014. Grambling kicks off its Fall schedule on September 5th against Tennessee State.