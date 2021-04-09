Grambling set to meet Southern in 47th Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Grambling State University football team will be ready for next week’s Bayou Classic.

There was some concern because Grambling was forced to cancel its previous two football games due to COVID-19, but university officials tell KTAL everything is on track for next week.

During the weekly SWAC coaches briefing, head coach Broderick Fobbs spoke about the challenges his team has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did say his team would resume practice this week.

Grambling is 0-3 on the season, while Southern University is 4-1.

More game tickets were released online Thursday for the game, which is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday in Independence Stadium.