Grambling soccer opens season with road loss to Lamar

By: Grambling State Athletics

BEAUMONT, Texas (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University women’s soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on Thursday night with a 3-1loss to Lamar at the LU Soccer Complex.



HOW IT HAPPENED

– Lamar scored the opener in the ninth minute as Paloma Martinez assisted on a goal by Isela Ramirez, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

– LU added to the advantage in the 20th minute when Makenzie Harvey found the back of the net off assists by Ramirez and Meg Sheppard.

– The Cardinals extended the margin to 3-0 with an unassisted goal by Carina Leal in the 58th minute.

– Kailey Pena got a goal back in the 83rd minute as she scored off an assist by CaLeigha Callahan .



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– Quinlan Warren started in goal for the Lady Tigers, logging 64 minutes in goal as she surrendered three goals and had one save

– Rachel Pugh played the final 26 minutes in goal with one save

– Nicole Panis tallied seven saves in all 90 minutes for Lamar

– Grambling State finished with 15 shots, including eight on goal

– Lamar registered eight shots, with six on target

– The Cardinals held a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks

– There were 18 total fouls in the match



NEWS & NOTES

– Grambling State is coming off a 3-0 victory in a scrimmage over Louisiana College on Friday

– The Lady Tigers went 8-2-2 overall last season

– GSU finished runner-up in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Soccer Tournament

– Lady Tigers head coach Craig Roberts is in his second season

– Kailey Pena , who registered 15 goals last season, was tabbed the SWAC’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year



UP NEXT

Grambling State opens its home campaign on Sunday with a 1 p.m. match against Southern Miss at the GSU Soccer Complex.