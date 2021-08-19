Grambling soccer opens season with road loss to Lamar

By: Grambling State Athletics
BEAUMONT, Texas (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University women’s soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on Thursday night with a 3-1loss to Lamar at the LU Soccer Complex.
HOW IT HAPPENED
– Lamar scored the opener in the ninth minute as Paloma Martinez assisted on a goal by Isela Ramirez, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
– LU added to the advantage in the 20th minute when Makenzie Harvey found the back of the net off assists by Ramirez and Meg Sheppard.
– The Cardinals extended the margin to 3-0 with an unassisted goal by Carina Leal in the 58th minute.
– Kailey Pena got a goal back in the 83rd minute as she scored off an assist by CaLeigha Callahan.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
– Quinlan Warren started in goal for the Lady Tigers, logging 64 minutes in goal as she surrendered three goals and had one save
– Rachel Pugh played the final 26 minutes in goal with one save
– Nicole Panis tallied seven saves in all 90 minutes for Lamar
– Grambling State finished with 15 shots, including eight on goal
– Lamar registered eight shots, with six on target
– The Cardinals held a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks
– There were 18 total fouls in the match
NEWS & NOTES
– Grambling State is coming off a 3-0 victory in a scrimmage over Louisiana College on Friday
– The Lady Tigers went 8-2-2 overall last season
– GSU finished runner-up in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Soccer Tournament
– Lady Tigers head coach Craig Roberts is in his second season
– Kailey Pena, who registered 15 goals last season, was tabbed the SWAC’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
UP NEXT
Grambling State opens its home campaign on Sunday with a 1 p.m. match against Southern Miss at the GSU Soccer Complex.