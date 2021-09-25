Grambling State drops annual battle with PVAMU

By: Brian Howard (GSU Athletic Communciations)



DALLAS, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State University football team fell behind early and tried to erase a 10-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough as Prairie View A&M won its fourth straight over the Tigers, 24-10, in the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Prairie View A&M (3-1) opened the game and marched 75 yards in 14 plays as Jawon Pass tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Donovan White, giving the Panthers an early 7-0 with 9:06 remaining.

The Panthers extended the margin to 10-0 in the second quarter as Grambling State was forced to play from behind.

The Tigers (1-3) slowly started building some momentum toward the end of the first half as Elijah Walker connected with Greg White for a spectacular diving catch down the right sideline to set up shop deep in Panther territory.

Two plays later, Walker’s pass to White in the end zone was incomplete, but the Tigers got took advantage of a pass interference penalty as CJ Russell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Grambling State got the ball to begin the second half, but went three-and-out.

On the first offensive play of the third quarter for the Panthers, PVAMU drew up a screen play to push the ball deep into GSU territory. Jaden Stewart gave Prairie View A&M a 17-7 advantage as he went straight up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown with 12:16 left in the quarter.

Noah Bodden came off the bench to replace Elijah Walker, but the Tigers were unable to move the football and were forced to punt.

However, the Tigers forced a turnover at the PVAMU 12. After three unsuccessful plays, Garrett Urban booted a 29-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 1:14 left in the third.

The Panthers continued to push the margin as Jailon Howard caught a 36-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline from Pass, giving Prairie View A&M a 24-10 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTES

– Grambling State’s touchdown late in the second quarter snapped a streak of nine straight quarters without a point

– GSU opened the season with a win over Tennessee State, but have now dropped three straight

– The Tigers have played four quarterbacks this season (Elijah Walker, Aldon Clark, John-Paul Pierce and Noah Bodden)

– Elijah Walker got the start against Prairie View A&M, but Noah Bodden came off the bench late in the third quarter

– The Tigers fell to 9-7 during the Fobbs era in the state of Texas

– Grambling State concluded the opening month 1-3 and is now 14-15 in games played in September

– The Tigers are 17-20 when the opponent scores first

– GSU’s defense surrendered an opening-game scoring drive for the first time this season

– Prairie View A&M scored on its opening drive in the first and second half

– Fobbs fell to 4-4 against Prairie View A&M, with all the losses coming in the past four meetings

– Grambling State fell to 11-2 in games decided by 17 points and is 2-24 when trailing after three quarters

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH BRODERICK FOBBS

“We played a very good Prairie View A&M football team today and my hat goes out to coach (Eric) Dooley and his staff. We made some mistakes that hurt us during critical points in the football game and that can’t happen. Our staff will at the film to make those adjustments and corrections. Now we turn our attention to an excellent football team in Alabama A&M.”

UP NEXT

Grambling State, after four straight weeks to begin the season on the road, will have its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 2 as Alabama A&M comes to town. The defending SWAC champions are unbeaten (3-0) and come into the contest with a conference win under their belt. Kickoff for Pro Football Hall of Fame Day and High School Day is set for 2 p.m. from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.