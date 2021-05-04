Grambling State Football Announces Eric Marty As New Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach

Grambling, La. | Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs announced on Tuesday the hire of Eric Marty as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Marty comes to Grambling State from Reedley College where he served as the head coach for the past four years.

“Coach Marty brings a vast [amount] of experience to Grambling State after being extremely successful at Reedley,” Fobbs said. “His track record of preparing players and his success speaks for itself. His energy and tireless effort in recruiting will be an asset to our offensive staff.”

Marty, the 2018 Golden Coast Conference Coach of the Year, arrived at Reedley prior to the start of the 2016 season and immediately rebuilt the Tiger program, which at the time had just nine players on the roster. He also coordinated the offense and coached the offensive line.

The Tigers went 1-9 in his first season and improved to 4-6 in 2017. The 2018 squad went 10-1 and won the Golden Coast Conference title for the first time since 2009. Reedley also placed five players on the Golden Coast All-Conference Team, including the offensive player of the year as Marty was tabbed the conference’s coach of the year. In his final year at Reedley, he guided the Tigers to another 10-1 record.

Prior to Reedley, Marty served as the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) in 2015. In addition to ELAC, Marty coached the tight ends and receivers at his alma mater, Meadowdale High School, in Lynnwood, Washington.

Marty was a two-sport star at Meadowdale, playing football and soccer. He played on the collegiate level at Chapman University, where he started three seasons at quarterback, breaking six school passing records and leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons.

After graduating from Chapman, Marty played professionally in Europe for the Bolzano Giants, Danube Dragon, Bologna Warriors and Catania Elephants. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Austrian Bowl XXVI and finished his professional career with a 39-8 overall record with 152 touchdown passes.



