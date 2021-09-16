Grambling State seeks road win against Houston

By: Brian Howard (GSU Athletic Communications)



GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State University football team takes to the road for the third consecutive week as the Tigers visit Houston on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Tigers (1-1) are coming off a 37-0 loss last Saturday at Southern Miss, while the Cougars captured the Bayou Bucket Classic with a 44-7 victory at Rice.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ as Alex Del Barrio and Stanford Routt will have the call. In addition, Grambling State will broadcast and stream the game on the Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The game can be heard in Ruston (KRUS – Hitz 96.3) and in Monroe (KNNW – 103.1 FM). The Tigers’ broadcast crew of Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Nick Harrison and T. Lay Collins will call all of the action.

“There’s not a question of our kids playing hard; we just need to play better,” Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs said. “On offense we didn’t match anything to put on the board. In games in that magnitude, in order to apply pressure that are FBS teams, you’ve got to score points and you’ve got to put the pressure back on them. We just neglected to do that.

“I feel really good about our kids, our players. I thought our defense played lights out for two-and-half quarters. They just wore us down once we got late to the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. We’re a work in progress and we’re excited about playing this week against another big opponent.”

ABOUT THE GAME

– Grambling State and Houston will be meeting for the third time

– Both teams will be seeking their second win of the season

– Grambling State will be looking for its first-ever win over Houston

– The Tigers will be make the first of two trips (back-to-back) to the state of Texas

– Houston will be paying tribute to 75 years of Houston Athletics on Saturday

– The Cougars are 45-30 all-time in home openers, including six straight victories

GRAMBLING STATE NEWS & NOTES

– The Tigers are coming off a 37-0 loss at Southern Miss last Saturday

– Grambling State played two quarterbacks – Elijah Walker and Aldon Clark

– Walker started the game and went 8 of 13 passing for 30 yards

– Clark went 8 of 19 passing for 60 yards and one interception

– The Tigers continue to look for their identity on offense as GSU finished with 141 total yards

– Blake Thomas and Lewis Matthews each recorded eight tackles against the Golden Eagles

– Grambling State seeks its first road win of the season and first win in the series against Houston

– The Tigers wrap up non-conference play against the Cougars

– Grambling State plays in the state of Texas in back-to-back weeks (Houston and Dallas)

HOUSTON NEWS & NOTES

– The Cougars enter Saturday’s game off a 44-7 victory over Rice last Saturday

– Against the Owls, Houston had 23 first downs and amassed 393 total yards of offense

– Clayton Tune was 22 of 30 passing for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while rushing nine times for 49 yards

– Running back Alton McCaskill totaled three touchdowns and was the first UH true freshman to score touchdowns in a game since 2008

– Rice was held to seven points and 86 yards passing

– Houston received acceptance in the Big 12 Conference on Sept. 10

ALL-TIME SERIES HISTORY

– Houston leads the all-time series, 2-0

– The Cougars and Tigers first met in 2006

– Houston won the last meeting, 47-0, in 2014

BRODERICK FOBBS TRENDS

– Grambling State is 9-5 in the state of Texas

– Grambling State is 0-2 against members of the American Athletic Conference, with losses to Tulane and Houston

– The Tigers are 0-8 against teams from the FBS

– GSU is 14-13 in September and 14-9 in games played after 6 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD TO WHAT’S NEXT

– Grambling State steps into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play against rival Prairie View A&M at the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

– The Tigers own the all-time series, 51-20-1, which dates back to 1950

– GSU

– The Panthers have won the past three matchups, with all three games decided by eight points or less

– Grambling State has the longest winning streak in the series, 20 games