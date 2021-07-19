Grambling to participate in SWAC Media Day on Tuesday

By: Grambling State Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Al (Grambling State Athletics) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. (CST) at the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel.
The event will be streamed live on ESPN3 with college football commentators Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker teaming up to host the event. All 12 SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each institution will be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2021 football season.
Defensive back Dan Fields and quarterback Elijah Walker will be joining head coach Broderick Fobbs at the event. The trio can be seen on ESPN3 beginning at 11:20 a.m. (CST) for a ten-minute segment, before having time on radio row, virtual interviews, and time with television affiliates.
The league will also announce the 2021 All-SWAC Football Preseason Teams as well as the predicted order of finish voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.