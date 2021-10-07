Grambling travels to Alcorn State seeking second consecutive win

By: Brian Howard (Grambling State Athletics)

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University football team will look to string together back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victories for the first time in two years as the Tigers visit Alcorn State in a key Western Division showdown. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. from Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss.



Grambling State (2-3 overall, 1-1 SWAC) ended a six-game conference losing streak, which dated back to the end of 2019, with a huge 37-28 home victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday.