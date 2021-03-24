GSU/Alabama A&M football game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling’s football game Saturday against Alabama A&M is canceled.
According to a release from A&M’s athletics department, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at Grambling.
The game was set for a 1 p.m. kickoff and to be aired on ESPN3.
Grambling is 0-3 on the season. The game has been canceled as the Tigers have open dates on April 10 and 24 but A&M is scheduled to play each of the next four weeks through April 24.
