GSU teams up with Academy Sports and Outdoors to build mentorship program

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors to build a youth mentorship program.

This spring, the Ruston Youth Dixie Girls softball team is in for a treat. The team will be adopted by Grambling State University and Academy Sports and Outdoors for the 2021 spring semester.

The duo will be donating $1,000 worth of new bats, gloves, helmets and more to the team.

GSU student athletes will participate in joint practices throughout the season with the girls softball team.

Both teams are expected to support each other throughout the season.