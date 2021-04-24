GSU to host Brown Girls Do Gymnastics Conference in July

Brown Girls Do Gymnastics’ 5th Annual Conference will be hosted on Grambling State University’s campus in collaboration with The Doug Williams Center and Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University is set to host Brown Girls Do Gymnastics’ 5th Annual Conference in July.

The conference will be held on GSU’s campus in collaboration with The Doug Williams Center and Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitor’s Bureau on July 23-25, 2021.

The Conference aims to increase exposure and access to gymnastics among women and girls of color, provide mentorship from high-level gymnasts, and offer resources and information for the parents of these young gymnasts.

It's HBCU Gymnastic Day, and we have some BIG news! The @browngirlsdogym 5th Annual Conference will be hosted at @Grambling1901 with our collaboration and the support of @RustonCVB! Read more https://t.co/bLNywTAhZ9. Visit https://t.co/TRZDm5fEdG for info. @RickGallot @BeLogan7 pic.twitter.com/vleYrC7cn6 — The Doug Williams Center (@DougWilliamsCtr) April 24, 2021

Registration is open now for ages 6 and up to learn advanced gymnastics and acrobatic techniques.

“Our rich history of athletic excellence and Black firsts makes GSU the perfect home for the first HBCU competitive gymnastics program,” said President Rick Gallot. “The need is clear and we are motivated by the opportunity we can provide for young gymnasts of color. With the right partners and sponsors, we are ready to bring the sport to life right here on our campus and build a platform for young women to advance their athletic and academic pursuits.”

The Doug Williams Center will work in tandem with BGDG and the University’s leadership to elevate access to this sport for prospective HBCU students.

“Access to sports creates opportunities and the lack of said access for Black and brown youth is a social justice issue,” said Raven Thissel, Marketing & PR Director of The Doug Williams Center. “Hosting the Brown Girls Do Gymnastics conference at Grambling State is our first step to introduce a new avenue for advancing girls and women of color.”

To learn more about investment and sponsorship opportunities for the first HBCU competitive gymnastics program, email advancementservices@gram.edu or call Grambling State’s Office of Institutional Advancement at (318) 274-3330.