MAKING HISTORY: GSU’s first set of triplets set to cross the stage before going separate ways

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time at Grambling State University, triplets will be graduating at the same commencement.

“I’m feeling excited, we are the first set of triplets to graduate together from Grambling State University and it’s a historical moment for this institution,” Steven Wilson said.

Since birth, Stevie, Steven, and Stephon have shared everything. So when it was time for college, Stevie, the oldest of the trio, said they decided to go together.

“It was kind of like a safe zone, so like if one of us didn’t have someone to go to the cafeteria with, there was always one of us there,” Stevie said.

“If one was lost or needed help with something there was always that one person that you could come to.”

Stephon, the youngest of the triplets considers himself lucky to have his best friends there.

“We didn’t have no better friends than my brothers,” Stephon said.

“We hung out all of the time and we still do today, and will continue on to.”

Just like when they were born, seconds apart, now they’ll be crossing the stage the same way.

“I think it’s quite amazing and extraordinary, like it’s quite unique and rare so it’s a blessing,” Stevie said.

For the first time since birth, the three brothers will be going their separate ways.

Stevie plans to take a gap year to prep for the MCAT. Steven will be heading to medical school and will be prepping for the MCAT, as well. Stephon will be heading to Dallas where he will continue to work for the FDIC.

“It’s an exciting moment, I know that once we go separate ways, I am going to miss my brothers, but I know they’ll be alright,” Stephon said.