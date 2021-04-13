Perkins: Bayou Classic in Shreveport is just the beginning of a better 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – History is being made as the City of Shreveport welcomes the annual, legendary game between Grambling and Southern universities for the first time since the tradition kicked off in 1973.

For the community of Shreveport, this is much more than just a sporting event, it’s an opportunity to grow.

“It means a lot for our city, we have had a rough year over the last year, so having an opportunity to host such a historic game, means a lot for our city and it really speaks to how we are going to go about 2021 and those opportunities that are in front of us'” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

The game will take place at Independence Stadium, which will be occupied at 30% capacity due to COVID-19 precautions but will bring thousands of out-of-towners into the city of Shreveport.

“Yes, we just went through COVID, but we’re bouncing back. We’ve got this amazing game here. We’re going to scale it down a little bit but we’re going to make it a fantastic event not just for our citizens but all those visitors that will be in town to watch the Grambling University Tigers and the Southern Jaguars face-off” said Mayor Perkins.

The nationally televised sporting event will shine a light on Shreveport, and the people who reside within.

“When we get wins like the Bayou Classic and various other wins that we are going to get throughout the city, we have to continue to keep our foot on the gas. We have to continue to push for even greater things in our community” said Mayor Perkins.

And although the winner of the Bayou Classic is yet to be known, Shreveport takes a big win home by hosting an event that will open the doors for this Louisiana community and its citizens to put their best foot forward.

“For us to get back to that sense of normalcy, for us to get back to our sense and that spirit of excellence here in Shreveport, we’re going to have to continue to fight for bigger and better opportunities for our city, and the Bayou Classic is step one, of many to come,” said Mayor Perkins.