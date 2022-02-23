GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sources confirm to KTAL Sports that Grambling State University is set to hire Art Briles for the football team’s offensive coordinator position after the departure of Ted White to the Houston Texans.

Briles hasn’t coached collegiately since being fired from Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation concluded that Briles and his staff ignored reports of sexual assault by Baylor football players. Last fall, the NCAA announced that Baylor would be fined $50,000 and placed on probation for a period of four years for the University’s failings in a campus-wide sexual assault scandal. Despite the mishandling, the NCAA ultimately did not find Baylor guilty because the “unacceptable” behavior didn’t break any of its bylaws.

After the NCAA’s verdict, Briles’ attorney, Scott Tompsett, told ESPN that Briles “has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations alleged against him”.

WACO, TX – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Briles hasn’t coached collegiately since being let go by Baylor. The 66-year old last coached at the high school level for Mount Vernon High School in Texas before resigning from the position in 2020. Briles has come close to other coaching opportunities since his firing, most notably in 2017 when Briles was hired to a position on June Jones’ Hamilton Tiger-Cats staff before the CFL franchise reversed course. The coach also spent time in the Italian Football League.



During his eight seasons at Baylor, Briles amassed a record of 65-37, going 3-3 in bowl games. The Bears finished with 10 or more wins on four different occasions while also finishing ranked in the AP’s top 25 four times. Baylor also won two Big 12 Championship under Briles.