Tickets on sale for 48th annual Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Tickets for the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University known as the Bayou Classic are now on sale.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 in New Orleans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This will be the second Bayou Classic in 2021 after Grambling and Southern faced off in April in Shreveport after the SWAC moved the football season to the spring.

#BayouClassic is back to our regularly scheduled programming and tickets are on sale NOW! Twitter fam, the #1 HBCU Classic is going down on Saturday, November 27th! @gsu_tigers + @southernu_br, y’all ready? #ExperienceThePower #BayouClassic pic.twitter.com/CMtM5rpS6T — 48th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) June 2, 2021

Click here to buy tickets. The game will air nationally on the NBC Sports Network.