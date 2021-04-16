Tickets still available for 47th annual Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Tickets are still available for Saturday’s Bayou Classic inside Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

Click here to buy tickets. All tickets must be purchased before 2:30p on Saturday.

Happy #BayouClassic! The 47th Annual Bayou Classic hosted by the City of Shreveport kicks off tomorrow at 1:30pm at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.



Tickets are available now on https://t.co/MqJzTqhfDW. All tickets must be purchased before 2:30p on Saturday, April 17. pic.twitter.com/9Hvczejgbw — 47th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) April 16, 2021

For those that don’t know, the Bayou Classic is the annual college football game between the Tigers of Grambling State University and the Jaguars of Southern University.

The Bayou Classic game itself was first held under that name in 1974 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, although the series itself actually began in 1932.

All guests are required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking.