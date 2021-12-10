WATCH: Hue Jackson formally introduced as Grambling’s new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is the new head football coach at Grambling State University.

The announcement was made during a press conference inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Grambling’s campus Friday morning. Jackson was the head coach for the Browns from 2016 to 2018.

Jackson assembled a 3-36-1 record which includes a winless season in 2017. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked for several NFL teams such as the Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and the Oakland Raiders.

KTAL was first to report that Hue Jackson would be Grambling’s next football coach on Wednesday.

Grambling parted ways with former coach Broderick Fobbs back in November. Terrence Graves led Grambling to victory over Southern in the Bayou Classic.

On Tuesday, Southern formally introduced Eric Dooley as its next head coach.