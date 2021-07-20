WATCH: Grambling’s Fobbs: “We’re excited for this Fall.”

The chance of rain will decrease in the coming days as temperatures begin to increase. Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far could arrive by the end of the weekend. The hot and dry weather could last through all of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thanks to lots of clouds and some scattered t’storms, afternoon temperatures have stayed below normal and climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures Tuesday night will once again be below normal as we will begin Wednesday morning in the lower 70s. We should see enough clouds Wednesday to keep temperatures below normal once again. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.