WATCH: KTAL NBC 6 G-Men Nation Bayou Classic special

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – A little football game known as the Bayou Classic is being played Saturday in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

For those that don’t know, the Bayou Classic is the annual college football game between the Tigers of Grambling State University and the Jaguars of Southern University.

The Bayou Classic game itselt was first held under that name in 1974 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, although the series itself actually began in 1932.

This game has featured football legends on both sides, names like Harold Carmichael, Mel Blount, Aeneas Williams, Doug Williams, Shack James ‘Shack’ Harris, Willie Brown.

Those are just the players, we can’t forget about great coaches like Pete Richardson and of course the legendary Eddie Robinson.

The series is tied 23-23, so Saturday’s game will serve as the tie-breaker.