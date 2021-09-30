What to know before attending Grambling’s home opener

By: Grambling State Athletics

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University will hold its 2021 Fall home opener on Saturday as the Tigers play host to Alabama A&M with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.



Fans are reminded of the following Game Day protocols:



– General Parking on campus is CASH ONLY.

– On-site tickets can be purchased at Gates 2 and 5 and are CASH ONLY.

– On-site tickets can be purchased at the ticket window outside of Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center with a credit card.

– Gate 3 is reserved for Grambling State’s player will call.

– Gate 6 is reserved for visiting team’s will call.

– Gate 4 is reserved for Grambling State University students ONLY.

– Upon entry into the stadium through GATE 4, Grambling State University students must show a VALID ID with a vaccination card OR a negative test result.

– Any person 12 years of age and up must show a photo ID with a vaccination card to be fully vaccinated OR a negative test result within 48 hours or sooner prior to entry.

– Grambling State Athletics will have a clear bag policy in effect .



Grambling State Athletics would also like to remind fans that masks will be required for fans and associates in all enclosed spaces, including clubs and suites when feasible and appropriate. Masks are also required in indoor venues for GSU sporting events, such as volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for fans and associates in all open-air areas of the stadium, including the bowl area, concourses, etc.