Grambling alum De’Aumante Johnson named Bossier High football coach

BOSSIER CITY, La (Bossier Parish School Board) – Bossier High School has scored a touchdown, naming Calvary Baptist Academy cornerback coach De’Aumante Johnson as the Bearkats’ new head football coach.

Johnson comes to Bossier High’s storied athletic program with an impressive resumé of his own, carrying a 2020 LHSAA State Championship as well as previous experience as a collegiate athlete, recruiter and coach.

Prior to assuming the cornerback coaching position at Calvary in June 2020, Johnson worked at his college alma mater Grambling State University in defensive quality control and as Assistant Recruiting Coordinator. Preceding that career move, Johnson served as Freshman Wide Receiver Coach at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport.

An accomplished football player and G-man at Grambling State University, Johnson’s list of accolades is long. Among them: 2016 Black College National Champion, 2017 Defensive Back of the Year, 2017 GSU Football Captain and ranked 8th in the nation for interceptions.

Coach Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Sports Management Concentration and a Masters of Science in Sports Administration from Grambling State University.