Grambling bounces back with close win over UAPB

By: Habtom Keleta (Grambling State University Athletics)

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State University Athletics) – The Tigers produced five scorers in double-figures en route to a 74-71 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Southwestern Athletic Conference play at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Sophomore Zahad Munford finished 4-of-5 from downtown and generated a season-high 16 points, six boards and four assists in the win.

Grambling cruised to a nine point halftime lead while connecting on 4-of-7 first half three-pointers behind senior point guard Trevell Cunningham’s game-high 10 assists and nine boards.

The Tigers (6-8 overall, 4-3 SWAC) led by as many as 13 early in the first half before UAPB (3-13, 2-5 SWAC) chipped away at the margin behind a game-high 24 points from Shaun Doss, Jr. who fouled out late in the game.

Redshirt senior Prince Moss was nearly perfect on the night, hitting 6-of-7 field goals on his way to 14 points while fellow senior Kelton Edwards added 11 points and buried 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Redshirt sophomore Sarion McGee missed only two shots all night and produced 10 points (5-of-7 from the field), but senior postman Terreon Randolph was perfect from the floor, connecting on 4-of-4 from the field while finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Tigers.

Grambling State returns to action on Monday, Feb.1 against Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off from the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is set for 7:30 p.m CT. in game two of the double-header.