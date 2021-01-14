Grambling St. trying to capitalize on “Prime-Time” attention

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It may have been the most surprising news of the college football season. In a little more than a month, fans will finally get to see how it plays out.

During late September, Jackson State University named NFL Hall of Famer Deon Sanders the newest head coach of it’s football program. “We can be a pillar of all HBCUs. I’m foolish enough to believe,” Sanders said during his introductory press conference. So far, his program is stacking up serious recruits in an effort to do just that.

The Tigers nabbed multiple SEC transfers (including Javorrius Selmon, a cornerback from Mississippi St.) and several highly touted junior-college prospects. Speaking at Southwestern Conference Media Day ahead of their spring season, Grambling State Head Coach Broderick Fobbs is happy to see the SWAC attracting top-tier talent.

“Our kids are starting to realize that how they’re treated is important,” said Fobbs. “We understand how to treat young people and how to motivate them, and also to stretch them so they can achieve all the things they want to achieve in life.”

Noah Bodden is the number six quarterback in the state of New York, according to 24/7 Sports (image: @bodden_noah)

Grambling State is attracting top-tier talent of their own, nabbing three star quarterback recruit Noah Bodden out of New York. Bodden spurned offers from Baylor, Oregon, and Arizona State among others, telling the New York Times in November, “I want to be like LeBron James and bring everybody with me.”

“He’s a G-Man,” said Fobbs in reference to his new quarterback. “He’s the type of young man you want in your program because he understands the importance of education but also doing things the right way.”

The Tigers open their season against Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic on Saturday, February 27th, in the Cotton Bowl.