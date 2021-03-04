G-Men Nation: Grambling looks to continue recent dominance against new-look Jackson State

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Grambling and Jackson State have each been playing football for over 80 years, but it’s quite possible this Saturday’s contest between the Tigers will be the most highly-anticipated in the history of the rivalry.

Despite all the buzz surrounding the JSU program, and first-year Head Coach Deion Sanders, Coach Broderick Fobbs knows the opponent takes the field, not the sideline.

“We’re not playing Deion Sanders. We’re playing the Jackson State football team…For us, you know it’s not about you know the sideshow and all the other stuff, the bells and whistles.”

As for the Head Coach who will be facing his first Division-I opponent as a collegiate Head Coach next Saturday, the luxury of facing an opponent already gives him a distinct advantage.

“We know what we will do with adversity. I don’t know if they do.”

For players inside the Jackson State program, there are more emotions than just excitement heading into the contest. There’s motivation, motivation to defeat Grambling for just the fourth time in 21 tries.

“The last time Jackson State beat Grambling. The men on this team were between nine and twelve years old,” said Coach Sanders.

Coach Fobbs has nevr lost to Jackson State since taking over the GSU program in 2014, only one game has been decided by less than two scores and Grambling hasn’t lost at home since 2015. Those stastics impress Coach Sanders.

“That’s special This says a lot about their program and their accomplishments,” but it doesn’t mean Sanders is backing down. “We love that challenge.”

On Saturday one of HBCU football’s greatest rivalries will be renewed in one of the sport’s most hallowed grounds.