Grambling men’s basketball host rival Southern for Conference home opener

GRAMBLING (KTAL/ KMSS) – Grambling State will continue SWAC play on Saturday, January 9 as they host Southern University for the first home conference game of the season. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.



“Every year, you know you can throw the records out the window with Southern,” said GSU Head Coach Donte’ Jackson. “They’re going to come in and they are going to be ready to play. Coach Woods will have those guys competing at a high level. You know every year it seems we play a tough close game.”

Grambling (3-5, 1-0) is coming off a road win on Saturday night at Alabama State, 66-49 which opened up SWAC play for the Tigers. GSU is led by redshirt junior Cameron Christon (6-6, 190) who is averaging 13.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and junior Cameron Woodall (6-7, 225) is averaging 10.1 points per game. GSU shot 25-for-59 (42 percent) from the field for the game and 7-for-16 (44 percent) from 3 point range against the Hornets.



“It’s a big game and it’s rivalry week,” said redshirt Senior Prince Moss. “We have to bring everything that we have got, we’ve been practicing hard all week so we just have to kepe brining the energy for the rest of the week.”



With nearly a month since the Southern men’s basketball team has played a game, the rivalry matchup also serves as the Jaguars SWAC opener. Southern (0-4, 0-0) has played all four non-conference games on the road. The first two SWAC games of the season versus Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern were postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.



“You know they have talented players at the guard position and the big position, the same way we do,” said Jackson. “So we just have to be ready to compete at a high level, work our butts off, and be really good in transition.”



The Jaguars and Tigers met twice during the 2019-20 season with GSU winning both contest.