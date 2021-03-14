Grambling searching for answers after 17-10 loss in State Fair Classic

ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – A day which began with optimism ended with confusion. For the second consecutive season the Grambling Tigers sit at 0-2 in SWAC play following their third straight loss in the State Fair Classic, falling 17-10 to Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon inside Globe Life Park in Arlington.

After the loss, Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs was left searching for answers following the contest. “We’re not playing with any juice and I need to find a way to find out what’s going on.”

Two Tiger quarterbacks split time under center Saturday. Geremy Hickbottom earned the starting nod, throwing his first interception of the season in the opening half. After the Tigers were held scoreless in the first half, and failed to reach the Prairie View A&M redzone, Elijah Walker entered for the majority of the second half. The Junior played well, leading the Tigers on their only scoring drives of the afternoon, completing 7 of 9 passes for 90 yards.

He nearly led the Tigers to a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, but a potential game tying touchdown was dropped by Dorrell James as the Senior hit the Globe Life Park turf. Plays later, Walker fumbled while he was sacked on fourth down, ending any hopes of a Tiger comeback.

“Elijah made a couple plays for us and he did some things to keep us in the game and get us back in the game,” said Fobbs. “Someone needs to solidify this particular ball club and be consistent and play the game the way we expect it to be played.”



The Tiger defense was a bright spot, forcing four turnovers and limiting the opposition to single digits in the second half for the second consecutive week. Junior Reyondous Estes had a week to remember, forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and coming down with the Tigers’ first interception of the season. Coach Fobbs was pleased with his defensive unit’s performance.

“There were a couple things here and there where we made some mistakes defensively but I thought today we played well enough on defense to win the ballgame,” the team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball made the loss all the more frustrating. “Anytime your defense holds people to 17 points… you have to find a way to win the ballgame.”

Grambling will look to bounce back next weekend in familiar territory, entering Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium one final time this Spring, hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at noon on Saturday.