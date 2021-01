Grambling shutout of SWAC Preseason All-Conference Teams

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming off a winning record both overall, and in conference play the Grambling Tigers will have an unexpected chip on their shoulder when their season begins February 27th against Prairie View A&M.

Not a single Tiger was selected to either the SWAC’s Preseason First or Second Team. Grambling and Arkansas Pine-Bluff are the only two institutions to not have a player selected to the conference’s offensive, defensive, or special teams preseason squads.

You can see the full preseason selections below.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year- Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State



Preseason Defensive Player of the Year- Keonte Hampton, LB, Jackson State



Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense

Position Name Classification School Hometown QB Felix Harper Redshirt Senior Alcorn State Fairburn, Ga. RB Devon Benn Redshirt Senior Southern New Orleans, La. RB Keshawn Harper Senior Jackson State Mobile, Ala. OL Mark Evans, II Junior Arkansas-Pine Bluff Houston, Texas OL Danny Garza Senior Prairie View A&M San Antonio, Texas OL Atondre Smith Senior Arkansas-Pine Bluff Desoto, Texas OL Cedric Dunbar Junior Jackson State Natchez, Miss. OL Johnathan Bishop Senior Southern Birmingham, Ala. WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim Sophomore Alabama A&M Miramar, Fla. WR Harry Ballard, III Senior Arkansas-Pine Bluff St. Louis, Mo. TE Kendric Johnson Redshirt Junior Alabama A&M New Market, Ala.

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense

Position Name Classification School Hometown DL Jason Dumas Junior Prairie View A&M Vacherie, La. DL Jerry Garner Senior Mississippi Valley State Chunchula, Ala. DL Christian Clark Redshirt Senior Alabama State Euclid, Ohio DL Marcus Cushine Junior Alabama A&M Broward Ct., Fla. LB Armoni Holloway Senior Alabama A&M Pinson, Ala. LB Keonte Hampton Junior Jackson State West Point, Miss. LB Tre’Shaud Smith Senior Prairie View A&M Centreville, Miss. DB Qwynnterrio Cole Senior Alcorn State Memphis, Tenn. DB Naytron Culpepper Junior Alabama State Miami, Fla. DB Drake Cheatum Junior Prairie View A&M Mesquite, Texas DB Jaylen Harris Redshirt Senior Prairie View A&M Round Rock, Texas

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialist

Position Name Classification School Hometown K Spencer Corey Senior Alabama A&M New Palestine, Ind. P Caleb Darbone Junior Prairie View A&M Lake Charles, La. RS Tyrin Ralph Redshirt Senior Arkansas-Pine Bluff New Orleans, La.

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense

Position Name Classification School Hometown QB Aqeel Glass Senior Alabama A&M St. Louis, Mo. RB Ezra Gray Redshirt Senior Alabama State Lynnhaven, Fla. RB Niko Duffey Sophomore Alcorn State Tampa, Fla. OL Dexter Fuqua, II Junior Alabama A&M Tanner, Ala. OL J’Atyre Carter Senior Southern White Castle, La. OL DeJohn Jones Senior Prairie View A&M Garland, Texas OL Joseph Milburn Senior Alcorn State Mansfield, Texas OL Will Ready Sophomore Alcorn State Mansfield, Texas WR Zabrian Moore Senior Alabama A&M Tuscaloosa, Ala. WR Michael Jefferson Junior Alabama State Mobile, Ala. TE Kyland Richey Senior Jackson State Cedar Hill, Texas

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense

Position Name Classification School Hometown DL Jordan Lewis Junior Southern Ocala, Fla. DL Xavier Mitchell Redshirt Junior Arkansas-Pine Bluff New Orleans, La. DL Chris Monroe Senior Alcorn State Petal, Miss. DL Michael Badejo Redshirt Senior Texas Southern Mansfield, Texas LB Caleb Carter Redshirt Senior Southern Shreveport, La. LB Quantravis Kelly Redshirt Senior Alabama A&M Montgomery, Ala. LB Storey Jackson Senior Prairie View A&M Olathe, Kansas DB Tamaurice Smith Redshirt Junior Southern Mobile, Ala. DB Shawn Steele Senior Arkansas-Pine Bluff Arlington, Texas DB C.J. Holmes Senior Jackson State New Orleans, La. DB Juwan Taylor Senior Alcorn State Jackson, Miss.

Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialist