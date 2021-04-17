Grambling suffers worst loss in Bayou Classic history

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 47th annual Bayou Classic featured a good bit of history. It was played in the Spring, it marked the game’s return to Shreveport, and it now is the most lopsided in the history of the Classic.

The 49-7 victory for Southern breaks the game’s previous mark set in 1977 when Grambling defeated Southern 55-20. In a Spring to forget, the Tigers have good reason to try to forget Saturday’s contest quickly.

From the moment Southern touched the football on Saturday, they controlled the offensive side of the football. The Jaguars marched down the field with ease on their first two possessions to build a 14-0 lead 12 minutes into the ballgame.

As the first-half clock expired, the Tigers failed to register a single first-half point for the second time in their four-game Spring schedule. Only one Grambling drive in the first half picked up more than 12 yards. All but one of Southern’s opening half drives went over 50 yards as the Jaguars went into the locker room with a 28-0 lead which they parlayed into the 49-7 victory.

Grambling failed the contain the Jaguar pass rush, Elijah Walker was sacked five times on Saturday afternoon, completing nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on the day. Lyndemian Brooks ended the day as the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards.

One bright spot was defensive lineman Lewis Matthews, who led the team with 11 tackles, adding a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Grambling will now turn their attention towards a fall resurgence. Their first opportunity comes in 141 days on September 5th against Tennessee State.