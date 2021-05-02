Grambling’s David Moore signs with Carolina Panthers

By: Grambling State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Oh (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University senior offensive lineman David Moore inked an undrafted deal with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.

Moore, who will join former Grambling State University offensive lineman Trent Scott in Carolina, announced the signing about an hour after the National Football League (NFL) Draft had concluded.

“Obviously I am disappointed that I was not selected in the NFL Draft,” Moore said. “I am certainly excited and very hungry to sign with Carolina and look forward to working with the excellent coaching staff in helping me develop into an outstanding offensive lineman.”

In his junior season, Moore appeared in in nine of the Tigers’ 11 games in 2019, serving as a key contributor on the team’s offensive line. With the 2020 fall season being postponed, he opted out of the spring season to focus on the NFL Draft.

Moore, who trained with former Houston Oilers lineman Bruce Matthews during the pandemic to attempt to better his technique and learn some more about the position, was invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. While at the Senior Bowl, Moore was named one of the best offensive linemen after he earned Practice Player of the Week, which was voted on by the opposing players in the position group they faced during practices.

Moore will join four other Tiger players currently playing in the NFL.

Trent Scott is an offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers, while wide receiver Chester Rogers plays for the Tennessee Titans and Williams, also a wide receiver, is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. On the defensive side, Montrel Meander has spent the past two years playing for the Cleveland Browns.