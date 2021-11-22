Green Oaks Basketball’s Thanksgiving Classic brings area teams together

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Basketball teams from across the ArkLaTex are gathering at Green Oaks this week for the Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic. Below are scores from the first day of action.

Girls Games
Woodlawn (SH) 48, Haynesville 25
Bradley (AR) 45, BTW 43
Plain Dealing 60, North Caddo 44

Boys Games
Woodlawn (SH) 69, Carrol 67
BTW 60, Calvary 48
Huntington 71, Bradley (AR) 42
Evangel 43, Marshall 40
North Caddo 51, Green Oaks 67

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss