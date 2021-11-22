SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Basketball teams from across the ArkLaTex are gathering at Green Oaks this week for the Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic. Below are scores from the first day of action.
Girls Games
Woodlawn (SH) 48, Haynesville 25
Bradley (AR) 45, BTW 43
Plain Dealing 60, North Caddo 44
Boys Games
Woodlawn (SH) 69, Carrol 67
BTW 60, Calvary 48
Huntington 71, Bradley (AR) 42
Evangel 43, Marshall 40
North Caddo 51, Green Oaks 67
Green Oaks Basketball’s Thanksgiving Classic brings area teams together
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Basketball teams from across the ArkLaTex are gathering at Green Oaks this week for the Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic. Below are scores from the first day of action.