Green Oaks retires Tre’Davious White’s #10 Jersey

Tre’Davious White said, “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s an incredible honor, something I’m going to cherish for a lifetime.”

Just 8-years after White was leading the Giants under center, the school held a ceremony tonight to retire the number ten.

Tre’Davious has been a model citizen since entering the limelight and he’s constantly finding ways to give back to Green Oaks and the Cooper Road community.

White said, “He placed me in this position to be that light so guys can know that it’s possible, it can happen. It’s not something that’s impossible. You just got to continue to work and put God first and do all the things that you’re supposed to do and be a respectful citizen.”

White has a message for the young kids in the spot he was in less than a decade ago.

White said, “Don’t ever give up on your dreams, don’t ever stop trying, don’t ever stop working hard, don’t ever stop believing in yourself, believing in the process. If success was easy everyone would have it.”

Successful is one way to describe Tre’Davious, and it’s something he’s proud of.

White said, “I have two sons that their life is going to be nowhere near as tough as mine. Their education is going to be paid for. Everything that they need in life to succeed they’re going to have and they’re not going to have to go through the things that I went through to get it.”

Green Oaks Principal Steve Grant finished the night by telling the crowd that once again, White was giving back to Green Oaks, donating $10,000 dollars to the football program.