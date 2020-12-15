Green Oak’s Terrence Isaac accepts Head coaching job at Vermillion Community College

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Green Oaks head football coach Terrence Isaac has accepted a new role as the Head football coach at Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. As a former Ironman himself, attending Vermillion from 1995 to 1997, Isaac says “it was a great opportunity for me.”

Isaac led the Giants to a 7-3 record this season and the program’s first winning season since 2001, recording twenty wins during his four seasons at the helm of the Green Oaks football program.

“I’m going to miss everyone here at Green Oaks,” said Isaac. “The administration, they’ve been great. They have been very supportive over my four years, but on the flip side I’m really excited to move on and advance and get to the college level.”

“The great thing is that I’m in a position right now where I can offer all the kids in the area.,” said Isaac. “My thing is, if you are a kid in this area and you need a place to go, come on to Minnesota and I have a place for you. That’s the blessing in all of this. Even my guys here, if they want to come and play for me there, they are able to come play there as well.”

“It very cold up there but I’m excited,” said Isaac. “I’m kind of used to it.”