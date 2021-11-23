Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic: Day 2 Recap

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – A man has been arrested after being caught by police in the act of kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman in Texarkana.

He is accused of kidnapping a woman he met on Facebook after she refused to go home with him. Police say 22-year-old Cody Williams of Mount Pleasant met an 18-year-old girl and her friend in a parking lot on North State Line.