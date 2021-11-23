Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic: Day 2 Recap

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Day two of Green Oaks’ Thanksgiving Classic had eight different matchups. Below are the scores from today’s matchups.
Girls Games
Homer 49, Woodlawn (SH) 35
Haynesville 46, BTW 51
Bradley 69, Plain Dealing 41
North Caddo 26, Green Oaks 46
Boys Games
Woodlawn (SH) 72, Marshall (TX) 51
Bradley (AR) 57, BTW 60
Carrol 45, Huntington 52
Calvary 72, Green Oaks 49
