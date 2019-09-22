Green Oaks wins 2019 Soul Bowl

The Green Oaks Giants were able to put up 30 unanswered points to capture the 37th edition of the Soul Bowl over at Independence Stadium 30-6.

BTW scored their lone touchdown on the opening kick off of the game as Kentavious Jefferson took it 85 yards for the score.

Green Oaks first points came in the form of a safety after turning the ball over on a fumble early in the second quarter due to a high snap.

The second half was a different story as the Giants offense began to role.

The Soul Bowl was Green Oaks first win of the season as BTW falls to 1-2.

