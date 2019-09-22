Haughton scores early and often in win over Woodlawn

It didn’t take long for the Haughton Buccaneers to find the endzone in Saturday’s win over Woodlawn.

The Buccaneers scored on their first four possessions, and quickly found themselves with a 29-0 lead as the first quarter expired.

From there it was all Haughton. The Buccaneers would cruise to a 56-12 win over the Knights.

Bucs QB Peyton Stovall led the way for Jason Brotherton’s offense. Stovall threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the win.

Haughton will now turn their attention to their district 1-5A opener, as they take on the Byrd Yellow Jackets on Friday at Harlan Stadium.