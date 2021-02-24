Haughton trio sign to play collegiate football

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A trio of Haughton Buccaneers got their day to celebrate the achievement of playing football at the next level during a ceremony today as Jake St. Andre, Dylan Turner, and Tyler Vogan all will be suiting up at the next level after impressive prep careers
St. Andre will be taking his talents to Louisiana-Lafayette after a career that made him one of the all-time Buccaneer greats. No Haughton football player has ever made as many tackles as the future Ragin’ Cajun.
The recent success the Cajuns have had on the national level was a major selling point for St. Andre “The program, its gained a lot of momentum lately. It’s been a hot program, the culture they’ve built down there its something to be proud of and be apart of.
St. Andre is happy he and his teammates were able to have a ceremony, given the circumstances which have surrounded the school year, “It was a crazy year just with all of the coronavirus and everything that came with that…to finally get to this day and really enjoy it with family and friends, teammates and coaches, it’s been awesome.”
Dylan Turner will be staying close to home, as the fellow linebacker will head down the road to Ruston to suit up for Louisiana Tech. For Turner, it was an easy decision.
“Love the school, love the community, love the town. It’s real close to home. they have a great football team.”
After being counted out for most of his football career, Tyler Vogan has an opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong, continuing his career at Division-III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor. Although he’ll be leaving the state, Vogan believes he’s found a new home.
“I went and visited and it felt like home. I’m ready to work. As soon as I get there, I’m ready, I’m ready to go.
The trio of Seniors helped lead the Buccaneers to an 8-2 regular-season mark, an 11-seed in the Class 5A playoffs, and a first-round playoff victory.