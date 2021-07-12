Haughton’s Peyton Stovall withdraws name from MLB Draft

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Haughton infielder Peyton Stovall was ranked the 29th overall prospect in this year’s MLB Draft by mlb.com. After not hearing his name called during the draft’s first round Stovall decided to make a decision.

The Arkansas commit will suit up for the Razorbacks next season, withdrawing his name from the draft prior to the second round.

In a tweet Stovall stated the following, “After much prayer and guidance from the lord above and long talks with my family. I have decided it’s best for me to withdraw my name from the MLB draft and continue my education and career at the best university in the country. Razorback nation. Let’s get to work.”

Stovall was ranked the 47th high school baseball player in the nation and top player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game.